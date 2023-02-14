Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Let a specialist accounting company sort your law firm’s finances

In need of accounting services for your firm? Cashroom provides specialist legal accounting to more than 250 law firms of all shapes and sizes across the UK. The company’s legal cashiers and accountants are experienced and qualified — Cashroom has partnered up with ILFM (The Institute of Legal Finance & Management) for its cashiers’ qualifications, while it has its own in-house academy.

Move away from the insecurities of email fraud and cybercrime, using Cashroom’s in-house client portal, which is system-agnostic; this means the team can work with any PMS (Practice Management System) and have integrations into leading PMS systems, for an optimum client experience.

The cashiers you’ll be working with are employed by Cashroom and work remotely from its offices. Amongst other things, the company maintains up-to-date books and records, pays suppliers and makes bank payments, reconciles bank accounts, performs day and month end routines, submits the firms’ VAT returns, and ensures full compliance with the Solicitors Accounts Rules and Law Society Accounting Rules. It also provides management accounts, payroll, credit control, statutory accounts and tax returns and consultancy work.

Visit thecashroom.co.uk for more information.