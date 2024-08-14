Legendary London crazy golf bar launches new attraction

The new carnival area within Swingers West End

Bowls, darts, paddle, and crazy golf: Londoners long ago decided that pints weren’t enough and that they wanted to be doing something sporty at the same time, and Swingers — one of the leading crazy golf spots — has now launched new attractions.

It’s perfect if you’ve exhausted their crazy golf offerings on your past seven Hinge dates and fancy trying something new.

Swingers’ ‘Carnival’ experience features a load of old-school games inspired by the “grandeur of the Belle Époque period” in the late 1800s and early 1900s.

Over 30 new games are available in the 2,5000 square foot area, including Down the Clown, where you throw balls to try to knock over mechanical clowns Skeeball, where you try to land metal balls in certain areas for points, and Ring Toss. Prizes are available for winners as well as tokens to save up and there’s a curated cocktail menu to go along with the retro vibe.

Matt Grech-Smith, Co-founder and Co-CEO, says: “Carnival elevates Swingers to a whole new level of fun and excitement, combining the nostalgic charm of traditional games with our signature hospitality. We believe this addition will solidify Swingers as one of the best entertainment destinations in London, offering unmatched competitive socialising for all our guests.”

The new area within Swingers West End is free to enter.