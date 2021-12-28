League of Legends studio pays £74m in gender discrimination damages

League of Legends studio Riot Games has agreed to pay $100m (£74.3m) to settle a 2018 class-action gender discrimination case.

It comes after the firm engaged in “systemic sex discrimination and harassment”, and the Californian court remedied the violations against approximately 1,065 women employees and 1,300 women contract workers.

The company will pay $80m (£59m) to members of the class action suit and about $20m (£15m) will cover legal costs, according to a report from the BBC.

According to the original complaint against the company, Riot was accused of fostering a “bro culture” and faced a range of allegations, which were subsequently investigated by the Los Angeles Times.

The claims included an email chain that rated the company’s “hottest women employees”, as well as inappropriate images being sent.

In a statement, Riot Games added: “In an effort to drive ongoing transparency and accountability, Riot has also committed to having its internal reporting and pay equity processes monitored by a third party jointly approved by Riot and the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing for three years,” the company said.

League of Legends’ player count has grown year by year and is now one of the most played multiplayer games in the world, and the most played Esport.