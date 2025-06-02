Lazard relocates UK headquarters after 20 years

Financial services firm Lazard has opened a new UK headquarters in Marylebone as it looks to extend its presence in London.

The new, larger site at 20 Manchester Square will become one of its three major global offices alongside New York and Paris.

CEO Jeremy Taylor said the site was “more than just a new office” and a “reflection of [Lazard’s] values and vision”.

The world’s largest independent investment bank will house both its financial advisory and asset management businesses in the office.

The company’s move is a reflection of its desire to grow its European presence, co-head of European Investment Banking Cyrus Kapadia said.

The seven-story site was acquired back in 2022 on a 15-year lease, which began mid-2024.

Lazard opts for more sustainable base

“The move to 20 Manchester Square underscores our unwavering commitment to the UK and our deep-rooted heritage in London.

“We have been successfully growing our European teams and network to further support our clients across Europe and around the globe,” Kapadia added.

The office building is located next door to the Wallace Collection and Regent’s Park.

Green offices have increasingly become a hallmark of prime London office space, with tightening environmental standards heralding a cleaner and more circular construction sector in the capital.

Lazard’s new office has renewable energy from solar panels on the roof and a rainwater harvesting system, and adheres to the UK Green Building Council framework for net-zero carbon emissions.

It uses “recycled, long-life materials” with “reduced replaceability” across all aspects of the build, with water-efficient taps, showers and fixtures in place throughout.

Other recent sustainable builds in the capital include a ‘first of its kind’ skyscraper at 70 Gracechurch Street and a Bankside wellness hub.

Lazard UK is relocating from 50 Stratton Street after over 20 years.

