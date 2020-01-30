Law firms lead Stonewall's top LGBT inclusive employers

City law firms are some of this year’s most inclusive employers for the LGBT community, with fifteen topping Stonewall’s employers of the year.

Legal organisations were the second most inclusive sector, with fifteen firms on the list. Last year’s winners Pinsent Masons topped the private sector employers at fourth place.

Mayer Brown and the Solicitors Regulation Authority made their debut in the list year, placing at 64 and 93 respectively.

DWF received a special commendation as Stonewall’s bi-inclusive employer of the year.

Stonewall’s Top 100 ranks employers from across the public, private and third sectors on how inclusive their workplaces are.

Richard Foley, senior partner at Pinsent Masons said: “Every year I find it heartening to see the progress we’ve made in creating a more inclusive and welcoming place to work. It’s fantastic to see that this dedication and passion is shared by our longstanding peers and new entrants onto the index.”

Citi topped the banking and finance sector in seventh place followed by Credit Suisse (27), Bank of America (28) and Barclays (30).

KPMG was the only entrant in the Top 100 from the professional services sector, coming in at 49.

Aviva was the list’s top insurer and was Stonewall’s top trans-inclusive employer.

Britain’s supermarkets had a poor showing in Stonewall’s list, with Sainsbury’s the only entrant at 71.

The supermarket’s finance chief Kevin O’Byrne said: “We’re an inclusive employer and our LGBT+ colleague network has gone from strength to strength.”

Sanjay Sood-Smith, Stonewall’s executive director, said: “Whether you’re a global corporation or a local business, you have the power to protect and support LGBT people with accepting workplace environments where staff can bring their full selves to work.”

This year’s Top 100 was the largest ever with 503 employers entering, demonstrating their commitment to LGBT workplace inclusion.

Stonewall’s Top 25 LGBT inclusive employers 2020

1 Newcastle City Council Local government 2 Gentoo Group Housing 3 Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service Emergency services 4 Pinsent Masons Legal 5 Ministry of Justice Government 6 GSK Energy and manufacturing 7 Citi Banking and finance 8 National Assembly for Wales Government 9 Welsh government Government 10 Cardiff University Education 11 The University of Sheffield Education 12= Baker McKenzie Legal 12= Skills Development Scotland Education 12= Travers Smith Legal 15 Slaughter and May Legal 16 Central and North West London NHS Foundation Trust Health and social care 17 Hogan Lovells Legal 18 Home Group Housing 19= Clifford Chance Legal 19= Vodafone Technology 21 Youth Sport Trust Third sector 22 Allen & Overy Legal 22= Greater London Authority Local government 24 University of South Wales Group Education 25= Intellectual Property Office Government 25= Victim Support Third sector

The full list is available at: https://www.stonewall.org.uk/full-list-top-100-employers-2020