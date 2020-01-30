City Talk
Initiatives focused on ESG reporting are making progress, but there is more to do
Thursday 30 January 2020 12:01 am

Law firms lead Stonewall's top LGBT inclusive employers


City law firms are some of this year’s most inclusive employers for the LGBT community, with fifteen topping Stonewall’s employers of the year. 

Legal organisations were the second most inclusive sector, with fifteen firms on the list. Last year’s winners Pinsent Masons topped the private sector employers at fourth place.

Mayer Brown and the Solicitors Regulation Authority made their debut in the list year, placing at 64 and 93 respectively. 

DWF received a special commendation as Stonewall’s bi-inclusive employer of the year. 


Stonewall’s Top 100 ranks employers from across the public, private and third sectors on how inclusive their workplaces are. 

Richard Foley, senior partner at Pinsent Masons said: “Every year I find it heartening to see the progress we’ve made in creating a more inclusive and welcoming place to work. It’s fantastic to see that this dedication and passion is shared by our longstanding peers and new entrants onto the index.”

Citi topped the banking and finance sector in seventh place followed by Credit Suisse (27), Bank of America (28) and Barclays (30).  

KPMG was the only entrant in the Top 100 from the professional services sector, coming in at 49.

Aviva was the list’s top insurer and was Stonewall’s top trans-inclusive employer.

Britain’s supermarkets had a poor showing in Stonewall’s list, with Sainsbury’s the only entrant at 71. 

The supermarket’s finance chief Kevin O’Byrne said: “We’re an inclusive employer and our LGBT+ colleague network has gone from strength to strength.”


Sanjay Sood-Smith, Stonewall’s executive director, said: “Whether you’re a global corporation or a local business, you have the power to protect and support LGBT people with accepting workplace environments where staff can bring their full selves to work.”

This year’s Top 100 was the largest ever with 503 employers entering, demonstrating their commitment to LGBT workplace inclusion.

Stonewall’s Top 25 LGBT inclusive employers 2020

1Newcastle City CouncilLocal government
2Gentoo GroupHousing
3Cheshire Fire and Rescue ServiceEmergency services
4Pinsent MasonsLegal
5Ministry of JusticeGovernment
6GSKEnergy and manufacturing
7CitiBanking and finance
8National Assembly for WalesGovernment
9Welsh governmentGovernment
10Cardiff UniversityEducation
11The University of SheffieldEducation
12=Baker McKenzieLegal
12=Skills Development ScotlandEducation
12=Travers SmithLegal
15Slaughter and MayLegal
16Central and North West London NHS Foundation TrustHealth and social care
17Hogan LovellsLegal
18Home GroupHousing
19=Clifford ChanceLegal
19=VodafoneTechnology
21Youth Sport TrustThird sector
22Allen & OveryLegal
22=Greater London AuthorityLocal government
24University of South Wales GroupEducation
25=Intellectual Property OfficeGovernment
25=Victim SupportThird sector

