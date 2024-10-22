Law firm DWF extends Walkie-Talkie lease to 2034

Sir Nigel Knowles’ legal and business services firm DWF has extended its London office lease for 10 years, with the firm reconstructing its floor for flexible working.

DWF was one of the first tenants in the Walkie-Talkie building when it opened in 2014, now its opted to stay in the iconic City building until 2034.

In addition to extending its lease, it is investing in a reconfiguration of the 32nd floor, which has a total of 28,911 sq ft, as it aims to create a more modern and flexible working environment and a new client suite.

As a result of the work on that floor, DWF has relinquished its space on the 31st floor.

DWF was the first legal service firm to list on London Stock Exchange, but last October, private equity firm Inflexion snapped up the firm in a £342m takeover.

Back in August, DWF reported that its net revenue increased by 14 per cent over the last year, with net revenue rising to £435m for the year ending 30 April 2024.

London managing partner, Jonathan Moss, noted that “it is no secret that working habits have changed markedly over the last few years, and we are taking this opportunity to use our office space more effectively and efficiently.”

“We are growing quickly in London, attracting talented colleagues who are strengthening our offering and we are looking forward to working together in our new and improved workspace,” he added.