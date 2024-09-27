Law firm Davis Polk leads trio of major office leases in the City

Whittington Building – Photo credit, the Mercers’ Company

US law firm Davis Polk has signed for over half of Mercers’ office space at the Square MIle’s Whittington Building, marking a significant expansion of its UK headquarters.

The five-storey mixed-use scheme is the company’s latest re-development project, completing the Frederick’s Place estate refurbishment.

Designed by Stanton Williams to deliver Category A offices, the rejuvenation boasts private terraces on two floors.

The project prioritises environmental efficiency through its consideration of space and heating, as well as its facilities.

The Mercers’ Company also leased part of its Grade II listed space at 1-3 Frederick’s place to flexible office providers, the Boutique Workplace Company, under a 15-year agreement.

Part of Becket House will also be leased to leading property consultancy Fisher German, relocating and expanding its London operations.

Simon Taylor, property director at Mercers’ Company said: “These developments bring new life to previously vacant buildings, enhancing our City estate with dynamic businesses”.

Chair of Davis Polk, Neil Barr, added: “We are excited to grow our London practice in a space that reflects our commitment to excellence”.

The leasing success highlights the growing demand for high-quality, sustainable office spaces in London as firms continue to expand.

Davis Polk’s move reflects the broader trend of law firms seeking prime locations to support growth.