Lattice to Showcase its Latest FPGA Technology Innovations at the International VLSID Conference

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced its exhibition plan for the upcoming International VLSID Conference taking place January 3 – 7, 2026 in Pune, India.

As part of the event, Lattice Senior Vice President of Research and Development Pravin Desale will deliver a keynote presentation exploring the market dynamics and trends that are positioning low power FPGAs at the forefront of technological advancements. Lattice will also have track sessions and panel discussions on low power FPGAs and AI from edge to cloud, and technology demonstrations with industry partners focused on advanced automotive and robotics applications.

Who: Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor What / When (GMT+2): Lattice Demo Showcase (Major Stall #B1), Jan 5 – 7 Keynote Jan. 5, 10:30 – 11 a.m. at Main Auditorium “Powering the Future – How Low Power FPGAs are Shaping Tomorrow’s Tech Landscape” by Pravin Desale, Head of R&D, Lattice Semiconductor Track and Panel Discussions Jan. 3, 2 – 3:30 p.m. at Hall-3 “FPGA-Based System Design for VLSI Engineers: Leveraging Lattice Solution” Jan. 6, 1:50 – 2:40 p.m. at Main Auditorium “ Next Generation Semiconductor Solutions for AI for Hyperscale and Edge Applications” Jan. 6, 5:25 – 5:55 p.m. at Sabha 1 Breaking Barriers: “Building Resilient Careers in Semiconductor Industry”

Where: Pune, Maharashtra, India.



The International VLSI Design & Embedded Systems conference focuses on the latest advancements in VLSI and Embedded Systems, and is attended by over 2,000 engineers, students & faculty, industry, academia, researchers, bureaucrats, and government bodies.

