Las Iguanas owner plots 50 new restaurant openings

The operator behind Las Iguanas, Bella Italia and Café Rouge is to open 50 new restaurants as part of an investment topping £50m.

As well as new venues, the Big Table Group said it planned to refurbish 70 sites over the next three years. Its growth plans will create 1,250 new jobs.

Some £35m will be injected into new venues while an additional £19m would be used to refurbish existing restaurants.

Its growth will be driven by demand for the Latin American Las Iguanas restaurants, with 35 locations in the pipeline. It follows the recent hire of Paul Stokes – formerly of KFC – as head of acquisitions.

Alan Morgan, chief executive, The Big Table Group, said: “Las Iguanas has consistently proven to be an extremely popular choice with consumers, and now is the perfect time to grow the brand across the country, targeting high footfall locations in major towns and city centres.”