LadBible doubles profits with digital ad growth

The LadBible Group has had a record year, doubling profits to £4.1m on record sales of £30.2m ahead of a possible £400m flotation.

The LadBible Group has had an explosive level of growth, filling the vacuum left by the ‘lads’ magazines of the early noughties. It has a loyal international following, which now generates around 28 billion content views globally every year.

This wide audience has enabled stronger sales of digital ads and content marketing.

The youth-focused digital publisher owns a portfolio of online titles including LADbible, SPORTbible, Tyla, GAMINGbible and UNILAD, and is owned by 30-year-old, Alex Solomou.

Solomou bought the LadBible website whilst still at university and now sits on the Sunday Times Rich List.

The idea of a flotation was speculated in July this year, but there have been no additional comments on this.

LadBible’s commercial clients include the NHS, Disney+, Ford, Microsoft, Netflix and Unilever.