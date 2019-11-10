Labour refuses to rule out unlimited EU immigration in Brexit deal

Labour’s election coordinator has refused to deny the party would continue to allow uncontrolled immigration from the EU in its prospective Brexit deal.

Labour’s Brexit policy, if it wins the election, is to negotiate a new deal with the EU and put it to the public in a confirmatory referendum.

However, the party’s election coordinator, and shadow communities secretary, Andrew Gwynne refused to say whether the deal would end freedom of movement with the other 27 EU member states.

In the party’s 2017 manifesto, Labour said it would end unfettered immigration with the EU as a part of its Brexit deal.

Gwynne told the BBC yesterday: “Let me be very clear, we are looking for reciprocal agreements with the EU 27 that allows British citizens to enjoy some of the freedoms they will lose as a result of Brexit.

“Things like Erasmus [university exchange program], things like being able to continue working and living in EU states.

“The quid pro quo is those EU citizens in the UK….will be able to as well.”

The prevarication comes on the back of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn also refusing to rule out an end to freedom of movement at a campaign event.

“I want to make sure all those EU nationals remain here, can come here, can stay here,” he said.

Labour’s Brexit policy has been a contentious issue, with many accusing of the party of sitting on the fence.

Members finally voted to make a second Brexit referendum party policy at its annual conference in September.

Members voted that if Labour wins government it will negotiate a new Brexit deal with the EU, put that deal to a second referendum against a remain option and not officially campaign for either side in that referendum.

The policy has been criticised by some for being too confusing.

Home secretary Priti Patel criticised Labour for its refusal to rule out keeping freedom of movement with the EU.

“For the second time in a week, Corbyn’s Labour have confirmed they want to see uncontrolled and unlimited immigration, whatever the results of the two chaotic referendums they want next year,” she said.

“The choice at this election is between a Conservative majority government that will get Brexit done and deliver on the people’s priorities like controlling immigration, or a weak coalition headed by Corbyn in a gridlocked parliament that refuses to control immigration.”