Labour Party suspends campaigning following death of Prince Philip

The Labour Party has suspended campaigning “as a mark of respect” following the death of Prince Philip this morning.

Members have been advised not to distribute party leaflets or hold canvassing sessions this weekend as a period of national mourning commences.

Local elections are due to take place across the devolved nations on 6 May, with members of the public due to cast their votes for positions such as London Mayorship.

In a statement on Twitter, a Labour Party spokesperson said: “As a mark of respect following the sad death of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, the Labour Party has today suspended all campaigning.”

The Duke passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle after a period of ill health, Buckingham Palace announced this afternoon.

No official details have been released yet about Prince Philip’s funeral, but it is understood he will be given a royal ceremonial funeral rather than a state funeral, in line with his wishes.

Talks are set to take place among the other parties over how long potential suspensions should last, with campaigning likely to remain on hold while Prince Philip lies in state.

The Scottish Tories, Scottish Labour, Scottish Liberal Democrats and the SNP also confirmed they will pause campaigning following the news.

Labour mayor of London Sadiq Khan paid tribute to the Duke’s contributions to the capital this afternoon, saying Prince Philip had a “positive impact on London, Britain and the lives of so many will live on for many years to come”.

“I extend my deepest sympathies to Her Majesty The Queen and the entire Royal Family at this sad time,” he added.

In a statement on Twitter, Labour leader Keir Starmer said the UK had lost “an extraordinary public servant in Prince Philip”.

“Prince Philip dedicated his life to our country — from a distinguished career in the Royal Navy during the Second World War to his decades of service as the Duke of Edinburgh,” Starmer said. “However, he will be remembered most of all for his extraordinary commitment and devotion to The Queen. For more than seven decades, he has been at her side.

“Their marriage has been a symbol of strength, stability and hope, even as the world around them changed – most recently during the pandemic. It was a partnership that inspired millions in Britain and beyond.”