Labour is gambling with Britain’s global competitiveness – ‘real-life Iron Man’

Richard Browning is the CEO of Gravity Industries.

A British engineer and chief executive, known as the ‘real-life Iron Man’, has warned the Labour government is “gambling with Britain’s competitiveness on a global stage”.

Richard Browning, a former Royal Marine who leads Gravity Industries, has written an open letter to education secretary Bridget Phillipson expressing concern over the “waning entrepreneurial spirit across our country”.

Browning added that he fears “Britain’s young people risk being left behind unless significant

modernisation is brought into our school curriculum”.

In the letter, which has been acknowledged by the Department for Education, the CEO called for the introduction of a mandatory business and entrepreneurship module in every secondary school by 2030.

Through his company, which he states is worth more than £60m, Browning is working on providing jet suits to the military.

‘We must urgently wake up’

In the letter, Browning said: “I have seen first-hand how entrepreneurial thinking can transform an idea that was once deemed impossible into a globally viable success.

“This journey would not have been achievable without the inspiration, ambition and support

instilled in me from an early age. Yet today, that same encouragement is lacking.

“I do not believe Britain is doing enough to inspire the next generation.”

“Innovation and entrepreneurship are the twin engines of national economic growth.

“They are the commonly misunderstood foundations that create jobs, attract investment and drive the tax revenues that our country so urgently needs.

Read more Business chiefs urge Labour to train UK’s young Neets

“But we have lost sight of these ambitions, and we must urgently wake up.”

‘Entrepreneurship should not be treated as an optional extra’

The chief executive also said he is “deeply concerned” that the UK is delivering a “a national

curriculum designed for the traditional career paths of the 1980s”.

He added that this “stifles creativity and leaves our young people worryingly unprepared for the realities of today, let alone tomorrow”.

Browning argued the untouched “remains rooted in the past, rewarding the regurgitation of convention over the bold, creative ambition we need”.

He said: “By failing to acknowledge and adapt to the demands of the changing world, we are gambling not only with our children’s futures, but with Britain’s competitiveness on a global stage.

“Entrepreneurship should not be treated as an optional extra, but as a matter of strategic national

importance.

“Our children deserve a curriculum built around critical thinking, problem-solving and real-world business skills.

“They should be learning how to transform ideas into companies, how to take risks, sell, lead, and – perhaps most importantly – how to fail and try again.

“Britain once thrived on perseverance, resilience and determination, but these qualities are being undermined by a culture of risk-aversion, fear of failure and too little encouragement to even take a chance.”