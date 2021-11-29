Labour calls for overhaul of system regulating ministers’ conduct

Labour has called for an overhaul of the current system, with a new body to better regulate the conduct of ministers, amid the fallout from the Owen Paterson scandal.

In a speech later today the deputy leader of the Labour Party, Angela Rayner, is expected to outline proposals for a new organisation to enforce rules on ministers, as well as sanction them should they fall foul of the standards.

Rayner is expected to propose a ban on ministers from doing any work related to their past job for five years after leaving government.

“The current system does not work and it has failed,” Angela Rayner is expected to say.

“If you break the rules there should be clear consequences. Our democracy cannot hinge on gentleman’s agreements; it needs independent and robust protection from Conservative corruption.”

The Commons Standards Committee is expected to publish its own review of the MPs’ code of conduct.