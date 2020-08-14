The Labour Party has called today for the government to scrap its system for allocating A-level results after thousands of students’ results were downgraded by the statistical model used to moderate grades.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted: “The unprecedented and chaotic circumstances created by the UK government’s mishandling of education during recent months mean that a return to teacher assessments is now the best option available.

“No young person should be at a detriment due to government incompetence.”

In Scotland, the SNP administration apologised after thousands of pupils had their Highers results downgraded after a statistical moderation.

The SNP said it would instead rely on teacher assessments after the moderation appeared to target pupils from more deprived backgrounds more harshly.

In England, the statistical moderation system introduced by the Department of Education and Office of Qualifications and Examinations Regulation (Ofqual) has also been accused of discriminating against bright pupils from deprived backgrounds.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner told ITV that the system used had “a disproportionate impact on children from disadvantaged backgrounds” and called for assessment to be based on pupils’ predicted grades.

Starmer also said the system used to moderate GCSE’s must be looked at before those results were released next week.

“Time is running out. We need action in days, not weeks. That also means an urgent technical review of the standardisation model ahead of GCSE results next week.

“We need to end this fiasco,” he said.

The Department for Education was contacted for comment.