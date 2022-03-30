Kwarteng hires former BP boss to BEIS board amid energy security push

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has appointed the former UK boss of BP onto the board of his department.

Sky News has reported that Peter Mather will be made a non-executive director – having left BP at the end of last year.

His arrival at the department for business, energy and industrial strategy (BEIS) underlines the shifting of government priorities towards domestic energy security.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with industry leaders to discuss ramping up fossil fuel projects, with the government pushing for further oil and gas exploration in the North Sea.

Mather’s boardroom arrival come six months after Kwarteng asked officials to find a board member who would champion the department’s net zero policy objectives.

The change of emphasis in the role reflects Johnson’s determination to make energy independence a central element of the country’s energy strategy following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The government has already announced plans to phase out Russian crude imports by the end of the year.

Mr Kwarteng said: “In our national mission to ensure the UK’s clean energy independence, Peter’s wealth of experience in the energy industry will prove invaluable as we ​ensure our energy security into the future by boosting nuclear power and renewables in the UK.

“I look forward to working with him, and the rest of our board, to deliver on our energy security goals and to supercharge our use of cheap, clean renewables.”

A Whitehall source told the broadcaster that part of Mr Mather’s brief will include the UK’s transition to a low-carbon economy,

A new energy security strategy prioritising renewable and domestically generated sources was being targeted for launch this week.

However, it has been reportedly delayed amid funding disagreements between Number 10 and the Treasury over nuclear funding.

Mather was BP’s UK head of country and regional president for Europe for more than a decade, and has remained as chair of the company’s European supervisory board.

He has also served on government councils focused on issues such as Jet Zero, hydrogen and carbon capture usage and storage.

A government source said told Sky News it was likely that Mr Mather’s appointment would anger green campaigners.

They said: “We know this will rile the Extinction Rebellion crowd, but we need business and industry expertise in the building to help us boost energy security and increase renewables to bring down energy bills.”

“Those calling for us to turn off the taps in the North Sea overnight and distance ourselves from the industry are living in an alternative universe and have no respect for people’s jobs or energy bills.”