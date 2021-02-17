KPMG creates 200 jobs in Belfast

Big Four firm KPMG is creating 200 jobs in a new “centre of excellence” in Belfast.

The new investment will deliver services in cyber security, applied intelligence and digital transformation.

Read more: The art of the apology: What KPMG’s Bill Michael got wrong

The new centre is a joint initiative between KPMG in Ireland and in the UK, and has the support of InvestNI and the Department of the Economy.

Johnny Hanna, the partner in charge of the project at KPMG in Belfast, said: “The creation of the new Centre of Excellence is the next step in the evolution of KPMG in Northern Ireland.

We have continually grown the firm to meet the ever-changing demands of our clients and the addition of this digital centre adds an exciting offering, which will have global reach.”

Read more: EU Brexit chief Maros Sefcovic says Northern Ireland issues to be fixed by 24 February

Northern Ireland economy minister Diane Dodds said the new jobs created was “excellent news for Northern Ireland’s burgeoning professional and financial services sector

“This new investment will see it almost double [KPMG’s] workforce in Northern Ireland. Of the new roles,160 will participate in my department’s pre-employment Assured Skills training programme, which will offer the company a pipeline of skilled graduates over the next three years.

“We will run eight Assured Skills Academies with Belfast Met over the next three years, and the first one is open for applications now.”