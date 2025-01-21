Knoops on track to almost double sales after festive cheer

Knoops is headquartered in London.

Drinking chocolate chain Knoops expects to almost double its revenue by the end of its current financial year as it reported record Christmas trading results.

The London-headquartered company has also confirmed the appointment of Lush co-founder Andrew Gerrie, who is also a former chairman of Hotel Chocolat, to its board as a non-executive director.

Gerrie first became involved in Knoops last year when he led a £5m fundraiser for the company.

The company already counts Julian Metcalfe, the co-founder of Pret a Manger and founder of Itsu, and Alice Avis, the former chief executive and chair of the Sanctuary Spa Group, as board members.

Gerrie was previously described by Knoops as an ‘advisor-investor’.

In a statement announcing its festive trading figures, Knoops revealed it expects to post a UK revenue of around £16m for the year ending March 2025.

The figure compares to the £9.3m revenue it achieved in the prior 12 months.

In the five weeks to the end of 2024, Knoops’ sales increased by 22 per cent on a like-for-like basis.

Knoops ‘a once in a generation brand’

In November William Gordon-Harris, who is both the chairman and chief executive of Knoops, outlined his plans to the grow drinking chocolate chain into a $5bn (£3.9bn) giant with at least 3,000 stores across the world.

In a new statement Gordon-Harris said: “Lacklustre UK capital markets, strong initial sales data in the Middle East and demand from outstanding international partners gives confidence in our business plan.

“With an accelerating LFL growth in the UK stores as they mature, and a top UK team now in place, Knoops has the blueprint for its international growth model.

“I am delighted to welcome Andrew Gerrie to this exceptional board, whose experience and support will be invaluable in achieving Knoops’ ambitions.

“With an insatiable addressable market, Knoops is set to be the global name for

chocolate drinks.”

Gerrie added: “It’s very rare to see an opportunity of the size and scale that Knoops has to define the chocolate drinks category.

“Combined with William’s vision and drive, I believe it is possible to build a once in a generation brand.”