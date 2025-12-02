Knickerbocker looks sweet for repeat Glory at Sandown

Knickerbockerglory has won on his season debut for the last three years.

WITH the Grade One Tingle Creek Chase (3.00pm) on the horizon at Sandown this Saturday, Willie Mullins continues his challenge to retain the British Trainers’ Championship after another profitable weekend for Dan Skelton.

Il Etait Temps is a warm order for the Irish trainer, attracting quotes of 4/7 to follow up his impressive Celebration Chase victory at the track in April, with the Skeltons represented by L’Eau Du Sud, who blew the Shloer Chase apart on his first start in open company.

The incredibly consistent Jonbon followed him home that day and, having never been out of the front two in his 24 races, I toyed with putting him up each-way at around the 9/2 mark.

However, he is also entered for the Peterborough Chase at Huntingdon on Sunday.

It would be great to see him face off against the last two horses to beat him, Il Etait Temps and L’Eau Du Sud, at a track he goes well at, but for me it’s a race to watch and savour, rather than bet on.

On horses that go well at the track, KNICKERBOCKERGLORY is of interest in the two-mile handicap hurdle (2.25pm).

He returns to the race he won impressively last season, when getting the better of Nemean Lion, who finished a close third in the Fighting Fifth last weekend.

He has a six-pound higher mark to contend with this time, but he was value for that last year when winning by eight lengths, goes well fresh and will be primed for this assignment.

With rain forecast later in the week, soft ground looks likely on the hurdles course and that should suit him well.

He could land another good prize for the Skeltons and is worthy of a bet at 3/1.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Knickerbockerglory 2.25pm Sandown