Klopp laughs off idea of signing Mbappe on loan

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has laughed off any suggestion of the Premier League side securing a loan deal for Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier – PSG/PSG via Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has laughed off any suggestion of the Premier League side securing a loan deal for Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe.

The German insisted that his side think the France captain is a good player but financial conditions that come with any deal aren’t suitable.

Mbappe has been linked with a move away from the Parisian club with his contract running out at the end of the coming season.

Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal – who compete in the Saudi Pro League – expressed an interest in signing the 24-year-old in a deal worth over £250m but it looks to be a move which is not of interest to the Frenchman.

“We laugh about it,” Liverpool boss Klopp said.

“I can say that I think he’s a really good player, but the financial conditions don’t suit us at all.

“I wouldn’t like to ruin the story now, but as far as I know, there’s nothing to it.

“It’s possible that someone else from the club is preparing something and wants to surprise me…that hasn’t happened in the eight years that I’ve been here.

“That would be the first time.”

Liverpool begin their season away to Chelsea in the Premier League before hosting Bournemouth.