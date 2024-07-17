Kings Speech: Starmer will not U-turn on HS2 cancellation

Former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak contraversially scrapped HS2’s northern leg in October.

The new Labour government will not reverse the controversial decision to scrap the northern leg of High Speed Two (HS2), it has been confirmed.

As part of the Kings Speech, Labour has pledged to instead repurpose the High Speed Rail Bill to “provide powers to construct and operate rail projects which improve east to west connectivity across the north of England.”

Former Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak axed HS2’s Northern section running to Manchester in October as the cost of the project soared beyond initial estimates.

There had been speculation that a new Labour government could row back on the decision given Transport Secretary Louise Haigh’s strong criticism of the potential impact on Northern cities.

However, Keir Starmer in January poured cold water on the idea, stating it would “not be possible to do HS2” as the government had “blown the budget.”

“It does not mean that we won’t have a plan for transport in the North West, desperately needed,” he added at the time.

Labour’s new strategy aims to enable delivery of infrastructure and rail connectivity in the North of England at pace. The new bill includes powers for rail infrastructure in Manchester and the surrounding area, including new stations at Manchester Picadilly and Manchester Airport.

Northern leaders have been vocal in their calls for an alternative to HS2’s northern leg. Andy Burnham, the Labour may of Greater Manchester, and West Midlands Tory Mayor Andy Burnham warned in February that “to do nothing is not an option.”

Among their requests were to enhance parts of the West Coast Main Line, which runs between London and Glasgow, including adding bypasses to the busiest sections.