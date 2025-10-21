King Purton to see Star rise up over Happy Valley

Zac Purton rode a double at both Randwick and Sha Tin last weekend.

REGULAR form students of Hong Kong racing are advised to keep an eye on the weather before the action starts with a nine-race programme at Happy Valley on Wednesday.

There has been plenty of rain in the city over the past few days, and although the forecast is to be dry come race time, it is still worth checking out.

Plenty of Happy Valley specialists line-up in the feature event on the card, the Class Two LONGINES Cup (2.10pm), over five furlongs, between them the winners of 31 races, including 20 over the course and distance.

The likes of Aurora Lady, Superb Capitalist, Whizz Kid and Harmony N Blessed all have their own fan clubs having won at the city track many times, while fast-starting Youthful Spirits is renowned for all the wrong reasons, having looked all over the winner until the last 50 metres on numerous occasions – he has finished runner-up seven times – but seems to be prone to being mugged on the line.

Zac Purton’s mount Horsepower is guaranteed to be popular with bettors, having an unblemished record of two from two over the course and distance, both with the champion jockey aboard, and owned by Chairman of the Hong Kong Jockey Club, Michael Lee, who will be in attendance.

Having only had a short career of half-a-dozen races so far, he looks sure to improve, and his track work and trials suggest he is fit and ready.

Many of these gallopers have similar profiles and in these sprints it is always the case of whose turn is it to win this time, but the David Eustace-trained COLOURFUL KING could prove the standout performer in the contest, and looks likely to move up in grade before Christmas.

This son of Blue Point is already a dual course-and-distance winner and looked the real deal on a couple of occasions last season. Since returning to trackwork following the summer break, he seems a bundle of muscle and power.

Two trials, including when leaving rival Horsepower in his wake in the closing stages recently, suggest he is not far from his best, and with his stable gradually finding their form – had their first winner last week – it only leaves top pilot Andrea Atzeni to negotiate a tricky draw.

Another potential winner on the card has to be the Frankie Lor-trained SOUTH STAR who is going to be very hard to beat in the Songs Of Victory Handicap (3.15pm) over the extended mile.

The four-year-old just got touched off by rejuvenated Beauty Crescent when failing to settle over seven furlongs at Sha Tin last month, but with a hood applied for the first time to help him relax, is expected to excel stepping up in trip.

With an ideal draw in gate one, this should allow Purton to take a position just behind the leaders along the rails, and having won his only trial impressively when tested for the first time at Happy Valley in January, he should be another winner for the champion jockey.

POINTERS

Colourful King 2.10pm Happy Valley

South Star 3.15pm Happy Valley