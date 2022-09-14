King Charles’ former staff at Clarence House ‘livid’ as up to 100 face redundancy

King Charles III in the Houses of Parliament. (Photo by Markus Schreiber – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

King Charles’ staff at Clarence House are facing redundancy as the the new Monarch takes up the role of sovereign.

Up to 100 of his former workers have been given notice as his office moves to Buckingham Palace, according to a letter sent to the Guardian by his top aide, Sir Clive Alderton.

According to the letter in the Guardian, Alderton said leading officials are facing the chop, including private secretaries, the finance offer and his former media team, as well as general household staff.

“Everybody is absolutely livid” he wrote. “All the staff have been working late every night since Thursday, to be met with this. People were visibly shaken by it.”

The King’s private secretary responded acknowledging it was “unsettling news” but that help was available”.

This comes as the Queen’s casket returns to Buckingham Palace after her death last Thursday, leading to a week of national mourning.

On Monday the Her Majesty’s funeral will take place with many retailers and organisations closing down operations as a “sign of respect.”.

His former staff at Clarence House issued a statement to the Guardian, saying they were “urgently” working to find new roles for as many as possible.