KiddeFenwal Launches NATURA™ Micro, Offering Enhanced, Compact Object Fire Protection for Vital Commercial and Industrial Assets

KiddeFenwal, the global leader in the fire suppression and safety controls industry, is expanding its industry-leading fire protection technologies with the launch of NATURA™ Micro. The latest addition to the company’s line of inert gas systems, offered via its trusted Kidde Fire Systems brand, NATURA™ Micro provides an enhanced layer of fire protection in a highly compact design, offering a rapid, zero-residue, eco-friendly and low-maintenance means of safeguarding high-value, small-sized assets.

KiddeFenwal launched NATURA™ Micro at Intersec, a premier trade event for the global security, safety and fire protection industries, which took place in Dubai from Jan. 12-14. The company also introduced enhancements to its NATURA™ “total flood” inert gas system, including an acoustic nozzle optimized for environments that contain assets sensitive to sound and vibrations; a refill program that cuts order fulfillment lead times to re-arm discharged systems down to a day; and reduced agent quantity requirements that lower the costs of system ownership.

With NATURA™, KiddeFenwal has been leading the way in protecting commercial and industrial operations from growing fire risks, including water damage resulting from mandated, large-droplet sprinklers. Its cutting-edge system preempts the activation of these sprinklers by detecting incipient-stage fires early and suppressing them through the rapid deployment of inert gases. Within seconds, the gases lower the oxygen content to a level at which the process of combustion is no longer supported. They also leave zero residue, mitigating the risk of asset damage and cost-prohibitive downtime, and are environmentally responsible, with an ozone depletion potential (ODP) of zero and a global warming potential (GWP) of zero.

In addition, the NATURA™ system includes features that significantly reduce installation and testing challenges. It can use thin-walled pipes, has smaller venting requirements, supports test-activation without agent release, and utilizes quick-connect couplings.

NATURA™ Micro provides equivalent benefits at an object-specific level, offering an enhanced level of protection, flexibility and value for a wide variety of enclosed, small-sized assets, including server racks, power distribution units and high-voltage cabinets.

KiddeFenwal is expanding and enhancing its inert gas systems at a time marked by increasing fire risk. Innovations surrounding AI have sparked an exponential rise in data center buildouts, which require increasingly intense energy loads to fuel their power needs. In addition, increasing adoption of lithium-ion batteries has created greater opportunities for hazards leading to and resulting from thermal runaway. These risks were thrust into the global spotlight in September 2025 when a lithium-ion battery fire and release of various chemicals is believed to have led to an explosion at a South Korean data center, causing a nationwide shutdown of online government services and leading to the permanent loss of approximately 858 terabytes of government data, according to some official reports.

“Heightened threats of commercial and industrial fires, and the mounting, widespread risks they pose, necessitate greater innovation on the part of fire suppression and safety leaders,” said Rekha Agrawal, CEO of KiddeFenwal. “Given this backdrop, we are especially proud to introduce new, forward-looking solutions that not only offer enhanced fire protection but add value to our growing customer base.”

KiddeFenwal’s NATURA™ system is listed, approved and recognized by Underwriters Laboratories (UL), Underwriters Laboratories of Canada (ULC), FM Global, Construction Product Regulation (CPR) and Loss Benefit Prevention Certification Board (LPCB).

About KiddeFenwal

KiddeFenwal is a global leader in industrial and commercial fire suppression systems and safety controls. With a legacy spanning more than a century and the agility achieved as a standalone company, KiddeFenwal designs and delivers next-generation technologies that protect lives, livelihoods, critical infrastructure and even priceless museum artifacts. Its trusted brands, including Kidde Fire Systems, Kidde Fire Protection and Fenwal Controls, serve a wide range of sectors, from energy and manufacturing to marine, infrastructure and OEM applications. Headquartered in Ashland, Massachusetts, KiddeFenwal has a growing global presence across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific regions. For more information, visit www.kiddefenwal.com.

