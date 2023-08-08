Kick It Out: 70 per cent of football fans would now call out mates for discrimination

Football has become a “safer, more inclusive and more welcoming” sport over the past 30 years, according to anti-discrimination group Kick It Out. (source: PA)

Football has become a “safer, more inclusive and more welcoming” sport over the past 30 years, according to anti-discrimination group Kick It Out.

The organisation celebrates its three decade anniversary today and has released an impact report on the progress made in football.

The study found that 70 per cent of fans said they would call out a friend if they were engaging in discriminatory behaviour but that just over a third of people said they’d call out a stranger.

Just under a third of people have experienced discriminatory behaviour towards themselves or others online with over three quarters stating online abuse is having an impact on the inclusivity of football.

Kick It Out chair Sanjay Bhandari said: “As this report demonstrates, Kick It Out has changed the face of football for the better since its inception 30 years ago.

“Fans from minority groups believe football is now safer, more inclusive and more welcoming, because of Kick It Out’s work. We also know from this report that Kick It Out has given people more confidence to call out or report discrimination, and we have seen evidence of this firsthand through our own annual reporting statistics.

“As we reach this historic milestone it gives us a moment to stop and reflect on the journey that we have been on, but we know that there is still much work to be done and this research only serves to highlight that fans overwhelmingly want more action to tackle discrimination throughout the game.

“Now is not the time for the game to rest on its laurels. We remain unwavering in our resolve to end all forms of discrimination in sport for good and need stakeholders across sport to join us on that journey.”

Recognise the progress

Kick It Out chief executive Tony Burnett added: “Whilst it’s right that we recognise the progress made over the last 30 years, we are also focussed on the future and the changes needed to make football a more welcoming place.

“We require focus, commitment and determination to drive fair representation and build an inclusive culture across football from elite level to the grassroots.

“That’s why we’re calling on football to urgently introduce a transparent system to track workforce representation data for players, coaches and managers, and senior leadership.

“We also want football to commit to targets for better representation, whether that be black managers, south Asian professional players, or black, Asian and female leaders and referees.

“Our job is far from over, and we will be working tirelessly with our football partners in the years ahead to deliver tangible change in those areas.”