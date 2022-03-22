Khan: Met needs change ‘at highest levels’ in wake of damning corruption report

Outgoing Metropolitan Police commissioner Cressida Dick and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan in November 2021

Sadiq Khan has vowed to change the Metropolitan Police at “the highest levels” in response to a damning report into police corruption, with the mayor putting the force’s leadership on notice.

The London mayor said the “Met leadership simply must do more” to combat corruption, while also appearing to blame them for the fact that “confidence in our police [is] almost at an all time low”.

A report by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS), a police watchdog, ruled that the Met’s approach to dealing with corruption is “fundamentally flawed” and “not fit for purpose”.

The report found the Met had recruited people with criminal connections over the past two years, along with 100 others who had previously committed offences.

It also included claims that the police’s procedures for dealing with seized items was “dire”, with hundreds of exhibits of evidence – including cash and drugs – going missing.

The HMICFRS also said the Met had not learnt lessons from the botched 1987 investigation into the murder of private investigator Daniel Morgan, which was engulfed in claims of police corruption.

It comes as the Met is currently looking for a new commissioner, after Cressida Dick was forced out by Khan earlier this year in the wake of a series of scandals.

Khan said: “The findings of the police inspectorate’s report into the Metropolitan Police Service’s approach to tackling corruption are deeply worrying. It is crystal clear to me that action needs to be taken at the highest levels of the Met in order to regain the trust and confidence of Londoners.

“Corruption has no place in the police service and with the failure to take adequate action, it’s another reason confidence in our police almost at an all-time low. The Met leadership simply must do much more; from improving their vetting procedures and policies to counter corruption; to the supervision of officers – to ensure the integrity of both personnel and evidence is fit for purpose.

“Public trust and confidence in the police is essential and the Met must now deliver on all of the recommendations contained in the HMICFRS report. The public need to see real change – and I will not hesitate in holding the Met to account in delivering it.”

Home secretary Priti Patel said “whilst the report found some examples of impressive work, I am very disappointed that serious issues still persist”.

“Standards must be immediately improved. I expect the mayor of London and the new commissioner to reverse these deficiencies as a matter of urgency,” she said.