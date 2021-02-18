Sir Keir Starmer has proposed giving start-up loans to 100,000 new UK businesses and creating a new “British recovery bond” in a bid for Labour to forge a “new partnership with business”.

Starmer’s set piece speech outlined his party’s new economic policy direction under his leadership, saying that “for too long Labour has failed to realise that the only way to deliver social justice and equality is through a strong partnership with business”.

The Labour leader said the new bond would “raise billions to invest in local communities, jobs and businesses” and “could help build the infrastructure of the future – investing in science, skills, technology and British manufacturing”.

He said the 100,000 loans would be “a start in addressing” regional inequalities throughout the UK.

“My dad worked on the factory floor his entire life,” he said.

“A steady, secure job allowed him to build a better life for his family. That’s why, when I think about business I see a source of pride, dignity and prosperity.

“And I know there’s no vision of a future where Britain fulfils its potential in which business does not thrive.”

The address was touted as an opportunity for the Labour leader to tout his pro-business credentials and provide more detail on what his agenda would be in office.

The speech was a clear break from the Jeremy Corbyn era, with Starmer saying that under his leadership “Labour’s priority will always be financial responsibility” as he called for the UK to pay back its coronavirus spending over the medium to long-term.

However, his speech did channel several past Labour Prime Minister’s, including Clement Attlee and Harold Wilson.

The Labour leader said he sees the Covid recovery as akin to a post World War II period when Attle’s government introduced the welfare state and NHS.

“I believe there’s a mood in the air which we don’t detect often in Britain,” he said.

“It was there in 1945, after the sacrifice of war, and it’s there again now.

“It’s the determination that our collective sacrifice must lead to a better future.”