Keir Starmer confirms Jeremy Corbyn will NOT stand for Labour at next election

Labour leader Keir Starmer speaks during a press conference. Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has confirmed Jeremy Corbyn will not stand as a candidate for the party at the next general election.

It came as the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) announced they were concluding their monitoring of the party following an investigation into antisemitism.

The former leader had the party whip suspended and now sits as an independent for his Islington North constituency, following an antisemitism scandal which emerged under his leadership.

Corbyn had hoped to be readmitted so he could stand for re-election in the seat where he has a 26,188 majority as a Labour candidate.

Sir Keir said: “Let me be very clear: Jeremy Corbyn will not stand for Labour for the next general election as a Labour Party candidate.

“What I said about the party changing, I meant, and we are not going back – that’s why Jeremy Corbyn will not stand as a candidate.”

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Photo: Getty Images

The human rights institution will now end its work with the party, after the regulator confirmed it was content with the actions taken by the party.

Enquiries in October 2020 found unlawful harassment and discrimination and prompted recommendations to ensure equality law compliance.

Welcoming the news, Starmer said: “Antisemitism is an evil and no political party that cultivates it deserves to hold power.

“I said from the start that we would be judged not on our own terms but by the return of those who felt they could no longer support us.”

He pledged he would have “zero tolerance of antisemitism, of racism, of discrimination of any kind” and vowed to “work ceaselessly to bring this party back to the British people”.

The former director of public prosecutions said the job of “restoring Labour” was “not even close” to complete – but the decision was a “signpost we are heading in the right direction”.

Labour leader Keir Starmer said, “What you have been through can never be undone. Apologies alone cannot make it right.” Photo: Getty

He said: “The Labour Party has changed… from a party of dogma to a party of patriotism. From a party of protest to a party of public service.

“The Labour Party is unrecognisable from 2019 and it will never go back.”

He also laid down a gauntlet for those for whom the changes he outlined proved unwelcome, saying: “I say the door is open and you can leave.”

And he extended a hand to “those who dream of a Britain that is fairer, greener, more dynamic”, stressing: “I say the door is open. Come in. Make us your home again.”

EHRC chief executive Marcial Boo said: “No organisation is above the law. Every employer and public body must take active steps to address racism and all other illegal discrimination.

“We are pleased our investigation and action plan has had the desired impact in this case.”

Jeremy Corbyn’s office has been contacted for comment.