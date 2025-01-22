Keep David Lynch in your life with these Lynchian furnishings

This week David Lynch, one of the world’s greatest filmmakers, died at the age of 78. While best known for movies including Blue Velvet, Lost Highway and Mulholland Drive, as well as seminal TV show Twin Peaks, Lynch’s influence extended further, including furniture design and even kitting out an entire nightclub (Silencio in Paris). Lynch’s visions of beautiful yet unsettling interiors are instantly recognisable: here are a few pieces you can pick up for your own home in homage to the late, great director.

Chevron rug

No David Lynch home decor would be complete without the chevron pattern used to such brilliant effect in Twin Peaks. The black and white zig-zags covered the ground in the Red Room, the supernatural hinterland between the physical world and the world of spirits. It’s a place where the laws of space and time do not apply – what better way to decorate your living room?

• £ 159.20, laredoute.co.uk

Art print

If you’re considering a David Lynch theme for your room, why not go the whole hog and get yourself some art made by Lynch himself? While he’s best known for his film and TV work, Lynch is a lauded artist, musician and furniture-maker. This monochrome print is one in a series of 30, depicting dark, surreal imagery reminiscent of his debut feature Eraserhead.

• $4,000, artsy.net

Elements table lamp

Anyone familiar with David Lynch’s work will know he has something of an obsession with lamps. They frequently adorn the backdrops of his films, creating the specific lighting and ambience that exists in the director’s mind. This modernist example seems to capture something ever-so-slightly Lynchian.

• £40, dunelm.com

Brompton Sculptural Armchair

An admirer of sculptural furniture, this armchair will surely appeal to fans of Lynch with its unusual angles and its sumptuous velvet finish. Creating a David Lynch-inspired aesthetic isn’t so much about copying specific pieces – Lynch’s influences are too broad – but this somehow seems to fit the bill.

Read more RMT union boss Mick Lynch to step down

• £289.99, daals.co.uk

DŌMU Mid Century Floor Lamp

This Bauhaus-inspired, mid century floor lamp wouldn’t look out of place lurking in the background of Lost Highway. Its soft glow will give your room an atmospheric hue and it will look great looming over that burnt orange velvet armchair.

• £150, visioco.co.uk

Petrol Blue 746 Retro Phone

Much like lamps, telephones are common motifs in David Lynch’s work. They aren’t just methods of communication but means by which energies and strange forces can move from one place to another. They are also the antithesis of smartphones, of which Lynch was an avowed enemy. Plus this phone just looks very cool.

• £62.50, bouchic.co.uk

Espresso cups

Who could forget Twin Peaks’ Agent Dale Cooper, FBI, telling the waitress at the Great Northern Hotel that “this is, excuse me, a damn fine cup of coffee”. Enjoy your own damn fine cup of coffee in these damn fine espresso cups, and toast one of the greatest ever film directors while you’re at it.

• £70, cabanamagazine.com