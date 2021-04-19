Kantar ‘closes in’ on $1.5bn deal for US data rival Numerator

Kantar is said to be nearing a $1.5bn (£1bn) deal to buy US rival Numerator from buyout fund Vista Equity Partners.

The deal, which is expected to be announced imminently, will see Kantar take full control over the Chicago-based market intelligence provider, Reuters reported.

Read more: Kantar appoints former Heineken bigwig as new chief executive

Numerator, which was taken over by Vista in 2017, provides market analysis and consumer insights for sectors ranging from retail and consumer electronics to fast-moving consumer goods.

A Kantar spokesperson declined to comment on the report.

If confirmed, the deal would mark the first major acquisition by the market research giant since its takeover by investment firm Bain Capital, which acquired a majority stake from WPP in 2019 in a deal worth $4bn.

Last year the group snapped up digital consultancy Mavens of London as it looked to bolster its analytics practice, which combines customer research with artificial intelligence.

Bain has also installed former Heineken executive Alexis Nasard as its new chief executive following the ousting of long-serving boss Eric Salama last year.

Last month it appointed Ted Prince, a former National Geographic executive, in its newly-created role of chief product officer.

Read more: Kantar snaps up digital consultancy Mavens of London

The US private equity firm has also tapped former ITV boss Adam Crozier — who led the search for the new chief executive — as chairman and fellow ITV veteran Ian Griffiths as chief financial officer.

The management overhaul marks Bain’s efforts to bolster its leadership team as it eyes Kantar’s longer-term plans, including a potential stock market in the coming years.