Kamala Harris takes aim at China over South China Sea claims

United States Vice President Kamala Harris has accused China of coercion and intimidation in the South China Sea.

“Beijing’s actions continue to undermine the rules-based order and threaten the sovereignty of nations,” Harris said in a speech in Singapore.

She added that America would stand with its allies in the face of threats.

China has been increasingly assertive over the contested region, which is a major maritime trade route. The country claims ownership of the small islands and waters rich in gas fields and fishing grounds.

China’s claims over the waters overlap with the exclusive economic zones of Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia and the Philippines.

A 2016 international tribunal decision declared its claim over the waters was without basis. Despite this, China has established military outposts and keeps coastguard presence in the area.

On her first visit to Asia, Harris sought to lay out the Biden’s administration foreign policy principles for Southeast Asia.

“The United States will pursue a free and open Indo-Pacific that promotes our interests and those of our partners and allies,” the Vice President said.

The trip is part of a diplomatic charm offensive to reaffirm the US’s commitment to the region and counter China’s influence amid already tense trade relations.

Harris opened the address talking about Afghanistan. She insisted the decision to withdraw US troops was “courageous” and “right”.

President Joe Biden has labelled China as one of its greatest adversaries, emphasising the challenge it poses to the West during the G7 summit in June.

Earlier this month, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called out bullying in the South China Sea. He warned the UN Security Council that conflict in the area poses a risk for global security and commerce.

Harris is on a week-long trip to southeast Asia. After Singapore, she is due to travel to Vietnam to meet with top officials.