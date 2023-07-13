Just one water supplier holds top rating for environmental performance

Water companies need to do more to tackle pollution into rivers, the Environment Agency warns

Only one water supplier has a maximum rating for its environmental performance, according to the government’s latest performance review of the scandal-ridden industry.

The Environment Agency’s annual report ranks suppliers’ environmental performance from one to four stars – with four being the highest – including pollution incidents such as sewage spills and wastewater treatment works.

It reveals that Severn Trent has maintained its top rating, but that no other supplier has joined the firm at the peak of the table.

Instead, only three companies out of the Big Nine have improved their score, with four staying the same and two actually declining from previous levels.

It also showed that more than half of serious pollution incidents were from assets of Anglian Water and Thames Water – which currently finds itself facing a grilling from Westminster amid concerns over its operational performance and financial stability.

The Environment Agency has taken enforcement action against both companies.

Nevertheless, the UK’s largest supplier has maintained its middling position in the table with a two star rating, while Southern Water and South West Water have both improved from their one star ratings last year.

This report also found that the number of serious pollution incidents remains “unacceptably high” despite reductions from 62 in 2021 to 44 in 2022.

The watchdog now plans to significantly increase compliance checks for every company – making sure they are sticking to the permits agreed with the Environment Agency.

It also intends to channel huge quantities of monitoring data into stronger regulatory intelligence.

This includes utilising analytics to map monitoring data against rainfall to detect potential dry weather operation of storm overflows – known as ‘dry spills’.

This would mean the Environment Agency can quickly direct new specialist officers to any sites at risk and stop it happening.

The report comes as the government today announced new laws to allow the Environment Agency to impose unlimited fines on companies that are polluting, to reduce the challenge of extended legal proceedings.

A spokesperson from industry body Water UK said: “Today’s results demonstrate the need to further accelerate improvements in environmental performance. The industry is strongly committed to accelerating the pace of improvement, including with a £10bn overhaul of our Victorian sewage system to transform our rivers and seas.”

Water ratings: Top of the class?

The latest rankings for the UK’s suppliers