Just Eat teams up with McDonald’s to drive home delivery efficiencies

European takeaway giant Just Eat Takeaway.com has entered a “long-term global strategic partnership” with McDonald’s as the delivery firm tries to remain profitable in a post-pandemic world.

Whilst the financial details were not disclosed of the deal, Takeaway said in a statement that the partnership will “support growth of the McDelivery business and will lead to increased operational benefits for Just Eat Takeaway.com”.

The companies have had agreements in individual markets, but the new global agreement will reduce complexity and improve operational efficiency, Just Eat Takeaway.com said.

McDonald’s offers delivery at 33,000 restaurants in 100 countries through a variety of platforms, including Takeaway rival Uber Eats.

Takeaway acquired US firm Grubhub for $7.3bn last year, and said in February that the firm’s decision to de-list from the Nasdaq should not be taken as an indication of plans to sell its Grubhub subsidiary.

It said in a statement at the time: “The main considerations for voluntarily delisting are the low trading volumes on Nasdaq and the low proportion of the company’s total share capital held on Nasdaq”.

Takeaway shares have dived following the height of the pandemic, raising concerns that the delivery boom had petered off following the end of lockdown measures. Shares are down 36 per cent in 2022 and closed at 31.16 euros ($34.19) on Monda.