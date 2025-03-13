Jonathan Reynolds apologises to Parliament for ‘solicitor’ claim

Business secretary Jonathan Reynolds has been accused of falsely claiming that he was a solicitor before being elected as an MP, despite only being a trainee.

Jonathan Reynolds has apologised to the House of Commons and corrected the record over “inadvertently” claiming to have been a solicitor during a speech in 2014.

The business and trade secretary said he should have made clear that he was a trainee solicitor when speaking during a debate on high speed rail.

The term “solicitor” is legally protected and it is an offence for someone to call themselves a solicitor if they are not qualified and registered with the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA).

Reynolds has faced questions about his career in recent weeks, including accusations of misrepresentation. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer accepted an apology from him in February.

Reynolds worked as a trainee solicitor in Manchester but left his legal career behind when he entered politics.

He was also accused of describing himself as a solicitor on his LinkedIn page, in the Commons and on an old constituency website that is no longer online.

The MP for Stalybridge and Hyde told the House on Wednesday evening: “On a point of order, it has come to my attention that in a speech I gave on April 28, 2014… on the subject of high speed rail, I made a reference to my experience of using our local transport system in Greater Manchester when I worked as a solicitor in Manchester city centre.”

He added: “I should have made clear that specifically that was a reference at the time of being a trainee solicitor.

“This was an inadvertent error and although this speech was over a decade ago, as it has been brought to my attention, I would like to formally correct the record and I seek your advice on doing so.”

Deputy Speaker Judith Cummins thanked Reynolds for placing his correction on the record.

But shadow business and trade secretary Andrew Griffith posted on X, formerly Twitter: “So just the 11 years it took…”

And shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick commented: “Reynolds should apologise for the many other instances, spanning well over a decade.

“Unless Starmer sacks him, it’ll be another case of two-tier justice under Two-Tier Keir.”