Join WIBF as a Volunteer!

We are currently seeking three amazing people to fill three interesting and rewarding positions with Women in Banking and Finance.

We are a not for profit membership network that has championed women in financial services for over 40 years. Our vision is a financial services sector which offers women equal opportunities as employees, customers, and entrepreneurs to reach their full potential and to contribute to building better businesses and places to work for all.

Established in 1980, WIBF’s membership includes individuals and financial services institutions across the UK, with branches in Birmingham, Bristol, Edinburgh, Glasgow, London and Manchester.

WIBF is run by members, for members, and is a staffed mainly by volunteers. Through our events, thought leadership and initiatives, and working in collaboration with our members and partners, we seek to deliver tangible change in financial services.

Our mission is to bring a gender lens to UK Financial Services by connecting, challenging and inspiring our network to unlock the full potential of financial services for all.

Now in our 40th year, WIBF continues to go from strength to strength. As a member of the volunteering team, you will have scope to grow this leading gender-focused network further into our fifth decade and innovate to ensure we maximise our impact on the culture in UK financial services.

These roles all provide excellent opportunity to work with a collaborative team of volunteers across UK financial services, build your network, and raise your profile with senior industry leaders.

Head of Partnerships

This role is ideal for a highly self motivated individual, with a can-do attitude who is passionate about achieving gender equality, enjoys networking and establishing relationships.

You will be required to develop and implement an effective partnership strategy to support the three-year plan for WIBF with particular focus on the events, thought leadership opportunities and to support digital channels with content and promotion of partnership activities. Working with the Marketing team you will identify and source new partnership opportunities and collaboration with the WIBF Management Board and other and other committee members work to align our internal goals with new and existing partner relationships.

We’re looking for someone with outstanding communication and interpersonal skills, excellent organisational and time management skills who is a strategic thinker, ideally with previous experience in a marketing / communications role.

To find out more and to apply – https://jobs.wibf.org.uk/jobs/38994031-head-of-partnerships-at-wibf

Closing date: 2nd November 2020

Chief Technology Officer

This is a key role, reporting into the WIBF Management Board. The main duties are to ensure the effective adoption of ‘best in class’ and fit for purpose technologies to enable WIBF to deliver its strategic vision. Specifically, the CTO will be responsible for developing and implementing the strategy to enable the transformation of WIBF to digitise how we operate and engage with our members and more widely.

You will develop and implement a WIBF Digital strategy that supports and enhances the delivery of WIBF’s key objectives and aims and provide input into how to digitize WIBF’s message and offering to members.

We are looking for someone with proven success in a Digital or Technology field with advanced IT knowledge with a view of current industry trends and technological advancements

You should be a Strategic thinker who is results oriented and delivery focused. This is a fantastic opportunity for you to use your skills in a new environment, increase your network and help revolutionise WIBF to benefit our members, supports and the wider team.

To find out more and to apply visit – https://jobs.wibf.org.uk/jobs/36048866-chief-technology-officer-at-wibf

Closing Date: 2nd October 2020

Head of Thought Leadership Insight

As Head of Thought Leadership Insight the main duties are to lead Thought Leadership insight events, manage the teams organising these events and ensure the continuing development of the Knowledge Hub and the Female Speaker List. This is a high-profile role where you will be the face of WIBF at online and in-person events marketed across the industry and working with high-profile business leaders.

You will work closely with the Director of Thought Leadership to innovate in this space and implement the strategic goals and objectives of WIBF and provide strong leadership and entrepreneurial flair to deliver key areas of Thought Leadership which are as follows:

Hot Topics Programme

Distinguished Speakers Programme

Conferences

The Female Speaker List

The Knowledge Hub

You will manage (and recruit as necessary) a team of volunteers to ensure London-based and UK wide digital Hot Topics, Distinguished Speakers and Conference events are executed well and professionally on behalf of WIBF.

To read the full job description visit – https://jobs.wibf.org.uk/jobs/38641004-head-of-thought-leadership-insight-at-wibf

Closing Date: 2nd October 2020

These are voluntary roles for which you must be am individual member of WIBF. Service is without remuneration except for administrative support, travel and accommodation costs in relation to your duties. There is no set number of hours that you will contribute to WIBF, there is, however, an expectation that you will commit sufficient time to ensure you meet any commitments you have agreed to as part of your agreed role. You will hold the position for 3 years in the first instance, with the opportunity to extend for a further term thereafter.