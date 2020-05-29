Recent weeks have seen choirs getting together via Zoom, people from across the country gather together in the BBC Lockdown Orchestra for You Got The Love, and new virtual singing groups popping up.

These things bring us together at a time when community and connection is so important. And singing has been shown to have numerous benefits, including strengthening the immune system, boosting lung function, increasing endorphins, toning your stomach muscles, and helping facilitate a more positive outlook. People who sing are happier and healthier than they might otherwise be.

The Lord Mayor’s Appeal are no strangers to fun, as shown by their busy and varied programme of events and activities. And it’s even better when that fun raises funds for the important work that they do to create a better city for all, and support their charity partners Place2Be, OnSide YouthZones, Samaritans and The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

This June they are asking people to take part in the Virtual Big Sing organised by Music in Offices in support of the Appeal. It’s really simple. You just record all or part of the Queen classic I Want To Break Free. You can sing, play an instrument, do it alone, or with friends or family. Freddie Mercury high heels, wigs and hoovers are optional, although will certainly raise a smile. It doesn’t matter whether you’re a complete beginner who only sings in the shower, or an absolute pro more used to the cathedral than your living room, your best is absolutely good enough. But if you want some help, join their online session on Thursday 4 June at 7pm with conductor Alexander Jaye for some singing guidance.

Once you’ve got your part, send in your recording by Friday 19 June. They will then be blended together to create an epic song that will be shared at a final viewing party on Thursday 25 June.It’s completely free to take part but if you’d like to make a donation to support The Lord Mayor’s Appeal please click here or text £5 to donate to TLMA4321. For more information, head here.