Johnson will not self-isolate despite staffer’s positive Covid test

Boris Johnson will not self-isolate despite a member of his staff testing positive for Covid during a trip to Scotland, Downing Street said.

According to No 10, the visit complied with Covid guidelines and the prime minister did not come into close contact with the positive case.

Read more: Dominic Cummings claims Boris Johnson offered him peerage

However, a source familiar with the situation told BBC News that Mr Johnson did come into close contact with the individual who tested positive for Covid.

During a visit to Scotland on Wednesday and Thursday, the member of Johnson’s entourage who contracted Covid is understood to have accompanied him on a visit to the Police College in Fife.

The member of staff is also understood to have travelled with Mr Johnson on a plane on Wednesday.

Read more: Johnson and Sunak call for investment ‘big bang’ in UK to aid recovery