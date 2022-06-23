Johnson says it’s ‘crazy’ to think he’ll quit if he loses today’s by-elections

Rebel Tory MPs will likely begin to hatch new backroom plans to oust Boris Johnson if the Conservatives lose both by-election contests, which come as the PM’s approval ratings sit at an all-time low.

Boris Johnson has said it is “crazy” to suggest he should quit if the Tories lose two key by-elections today.

Voters will go to the polls in Wakefield and Tiverton and Honiton, with the Conservatives increasingly expected to lose both seats.

The Tories hold only a small majority in Wakefield, with Labour expected to turn the Yorkshire constituency red again, while it holds a massive 24,000-vote majority in Tiverton and Honiton.

When asked whether he will resign if the party loses both seats, Johnson said: “Come on, it was only a year ago that we won the Hartlepool by-election. We hadn’t won Hartlepool for – I can’t remember when the Tory party last won Hartlepool – a long time. I don’t think it ever had.

“Governing parties generally do not win by-elections, particularly not in mid-term. I’m very hopeful. But you know, there you go. That’s just the reality.”

When pressed again, he said: “Are you crazy?”

Both by-elections were called after Tory MPs were forced to step down, with former Wakefield MP Imran Ahmad Khan found guilty of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy.

Former Tiverton and Honiton MP Neil Parish resigned, after it was revealed he watched pornography multiple times in the House of Commons in view of other MPs.

Tiverton and Honiton is historically a Conservative safe seat, however internal party polling shows the Liberal Democrats are neck-and-neck.

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey has tried to play down his party’s chances, however party figures are more confident.

It was reported by The Telegraph earlier this month that the party’s Tiverton and Honiton candidate, Helen Hurford, made no mention of Johnson in any campaign leaflets on literature.