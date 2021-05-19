Johnson backs Australia free trade deal despite farmers' fears

Prime Minister Boris Johnson believes Australia should be offered a free trade deal with the UK, despite fears domestic farmers could be hit by price competition from overseas.

Johnson will back plans to offer Australian food exporters the same terms as those enjoyed by the European Union.

“In principal, the Prime Minister believes that we should be offering the same terms to Australia as we offer to the EU,” a source told the Times. “But this doesn’t mean there will be any reductions in the standards we require.”

It comes after reports of a “ferocious” row blazing in Whitehall over the deal.

Trade secretary Liz Truss was warned of political fallout from a zero-tariff deal by cabinet minister Michael Gove and environment secretary George Eustice. However, she argues: if you can’t get a good trade deal with Australia, who can you get one with?

According to the Times, senior figures like Eustice are concerns that concessions would become a baseline for future negotiations.

The deal is reportedly a particularly sensitive issue for Scottish farmers raising stock on less competitive land, who could be among those hardest hit by price competition.

SNP deputy first minister John Swinney said: “This proposed deal is a huge threat to Scottish agriculture. It will devastate the hill farming communities I represent and no self-respecting UK government could sign this.”

