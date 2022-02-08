Jobseekers have four weeks to find work in previous industry before widening search

From today, jobseekers receiving Universal Credit will have four weeks to find work in their previous industry or job role, before having to widen the net.

Those unemployed had previously had up to three months to find a job in their preferred sector.

“The changes in the regulations aim to support people into work faster as we recover from the pandemic,” the department for work said today.

“This clearer focus will ensure that, if people are not able to find work in their previous occupation or sector, they are expected to look for work in another suitable sector and this will be part of their requirements for receiving their benefit payment.”

Jobseekers who refuse to widen their search, attend interviews or take up paid work may be referred for a sanction.

The shakeup comes as the UK claws through labour shortages, which have led to a number of operational hang-ups for businesses.

The number of job vacancies rose at unprecedented rates in 2021, according to the Recruitment & Employment Federation (REC) last week.

Nine in ten recruiters cited labour shortages as their biggest concern late last year, a study by REC found in November, while worries over skill shortages also rose.