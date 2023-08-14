Jersey: the UK island an hour’s flight from London that feels totally foreign

The pool at the Jersey Club hotel; Jersey is just an hour’s flight away from London

Jersey, an hour’s flight away, feels like a true escape, finds Libby Brodie

THE WEEKEND: Famed for its blue waters and creamy fudge, Jersey is the charming British island only an hour’s flight from London. It’s popular with families, foodies and anyone craving sun and sea on their staycation. Only being 14 miles away, your phone’s network will even welcome you to France when you land, which is a fun little novelty that makes you feel properly on holiday. The island’s capital, St Helier, lies on the South Coast encircled by highlands, protecting it from the worst of the sea winds. Hire a boat to charter the sparkling turquoise waters, build sandcastles on the surprisingly white sands and wander the winding streets of the pretty main town to discover the Maritime Museum, Arts Centre, market stalls and pubs, before settling into five-star luxury at The Hotel Club & Spa.

WHERE? It would be easy to stay at The Hotel Club & Spa and never actually see the island. Take advantage of the Southerly sunshine with cocktails served to the outdoor pool, and there is a large, warm salt-water pool in the spa downstairs. There is also a steam room, experience shower (press all the buttons if you dare) and a salt cave. Do not miss the massages, so good that when I visited they put more than one visitor to heavenly sleep. Night owls can breathe easy as the Honesty Gin Bar on site is open 24/7 for residents, each bottle displayed with useful tasting notes and the walls are lined with books and board games to while away a few hours. From twin rooms to family and deluxe suites, all are comfortably spacious and come with a mini bar that truly caters for everything. Alcohol, chocolate, and your morning coffee. Earplugs? Check. Sewing kit? Check. Rennie and plasters? Check and check. And just in case you forgot to pack your own, some discrete sex toys. Feather tickler, intimate lube and a mini vibrator anyone? If you’re having too much fun in the room, breakfast can be delivered.

Arriving onto Jersey’s sandy shores after an excursion

THE FOOD: Lunch is best served on the suntrap of a terrace, enclosed by green hedgerows and climbing roses, the wide white parasols and terracotta tiling making it feel like you could be in any of the chicest cities of Europe. The hotel also boasts the Michelin-starred Bohemia. Jersey used to have four, but Bohemia is the only restaurant to have retained their star on the island. It is clear why, with Head Chef Callum Graham touted as the UK’s rising star of fine dining. Graham combines locally sourced ingredients from Jersey and France and offers an eight-course tasting menu as well as a pescatarian and vegetarian option for £120, or an exciting six-course “Surprise” menu at the Chef’s discretion for £99. Starting with bread and seaweed butter and ending with a cigar-box of dainty chocolates, the menu is expertly put together, and understandably given the proximity of the sea, the fish dishes sing the loudest. The wine list is impressive, showcasing some highly acclaimed English wine such as Sugrue’s ‘The Trouble With Dreams’ and vintage Champagne like a 1982 Salon. For those with fromage on their mind, a large cheese trolly is wheeled out.

The restaurant at the Jersey Club hotel

TOP TIP: Try a boxing class at BoxInBusiness next door. Get an endorphin high, then enjoy a protein hit with their delicious post-workout smoothies. boxinbusiness.com

Visit Jersey yourself

Double rooms start from £160 with complimentary breakfast; theclubjersey.com