Japanese PM Shinzo Abe ‘set to resign’ for health reasons

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to resign due to his deteriorating health, local media reported, sparking a fall in Tokyo stock prices and a rise in the yen.

A source close to Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party told Reuters the resignation was a “done deal”.

Abe, who is Japan’s longest serving prime minister, has suffered from the disease ulcerative colitis for a number of years.

But two recent hospital visits in one week sparked questions about whether he could stay in the job until the end of his term, which is due to end in September 2021.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei fell 2.1 per cent to 22,717 following the reports.

Abe’s resignation will trigger a leadership race in the Liberal Democratic Party, the winner of which must be formally elected in parliament.

The conservative prime minister was elected to a second term in December 2012, promising a mix of his trademark easy monetary policy, fiscal spending and reforms.

On Monday Abe surpassed the record for the country’s longest serving prime minister, which was set by his great uncle Eisaku Sato 50 years ago.

But he has come under fire for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and has seen his support fall to one of the lowest levels of his tenure.