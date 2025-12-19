James Bond producer David Heyman pays himself £26m

David Heyman is the co-producer of the James Bond franchise. Credit - Getty

The new co-producer of the James Bond franchise has paid himself more than £26m after the success of his film company.

David Heyman is best known for producing all eight instalments of the Harry Potter film series as well as the spin-off prequels, Fantastic Beasts.

Heyman, through his company Heyday Films, has also produced the likes of Barbie, Wonka, Paddington and Gravity.

New accounts filed with Companies House for Heyday Films show the firm’s turnover edged up from £23m to £23.9m in the year to 31 March, 2025.

It also returned to making a pre-tax profit with a total of £728,913. The business had reported a loss of £336,467 in the prior year.

During the year, Heyday Films was charged producer fees of £20.3m by Dayday Films LLP, a limited liability partnership controlled by David Heyman.

Accounts for that organisation, for the year to 5 April, 2025, show the producer paid himself £26.5m in remuneration charged as an expense.

David Heyman to help make new James Bond film for Amazon MGM

In March this year, Heyman was announced as the new co-producer of the James Bond franchise alongside Amy Pascal by Amazon MGM Studios.

The pair have taken over from Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson who stepped back after signing a deal for Amazon MGM Studios to take full control of the franchise.

In July, City AM reported that Heyman’s Heyday Television entered the red ahead of starting work on the new Harry Potter TV series.

Heyday Television is a joint venture between Heyday Films, which was founded in 1996 by Heyman, and Universal International Studios.

Accounts filed with Companies House revealed that London-based Heyday Television fell to a pre-tax loss of £2.8m in 2024.

The loss comes after the business reported a pre-tax profit of £281,000 in 2023 but it did make a loss of £752,000 in 2022.

The results also showed its turnover fell sharply from £45.4m to £18.5m.

As well as Heyday Television, the new Harry Potter TV series is being produced by HBO Entertainment, Warner Bros Television and Brontë Film & TV – which is owned by JK Rowling.