Jaguar Land Rover to retrain 29,000 workers for EV transition

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will retrain 60 per cent of its workforce for electric vehicle production as the luxury car maker presses the accelerator on its EV transition.

Technicians as well as automotive engineers and production employees will be retrained to develop and maintain electric cars.

JLR announced on Wednesday that, while Future Skills is a three-year programme, the majority of retraining will take place this financial year, with more than 10,000 UK workers participating.

“Our plans to electrify our product portfolio are running at pace, and we are rapidly scaling up our future skills training programme to ensure we have the right talent to deliver the world’s most desirable modern luxury electric vehicles,” said Barbara Bergmeier, JLR’s industrial operations executive director.

“Developing the skilled global workforces needed to design, build and maintain the vehicles of the future is foundational.”

The Future Skills programme is part of the marquee’s ‘Reimagine’ strategy, which aims to turn all Jaguar and Land Rover models into electric by the end of the decade.

Jaguar will become pure electric from 2025, while Land Rover will start releasing EV models from 2024.

The company made the headlines last week as it began converting its Halewood factory to support the EV transition.