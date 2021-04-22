Jaguar Land Rover to pause production at two plants due to chip shortage

The disruption caused by the global shortfall of semiconductor chips continued this morning as Jaguar Land Rover said it would pause production at two of its plants next week.

The shortage, which has hit many of the world’s biggest carmakers, will see the Tata-owned firm idle production lines at Castle Bromwich and Halewood for a “limited period”.

Production will continue at its third UK site Solihull, a spokesperson for the firm added. They did not comment on how long the pause would last.

In a statement, the firm said: “Like other automotive manufacturers, we are currently experiencing some Covid-19 supply chain disruption, including the global availability of semi-conductors, which is having an impact on our production schedules and our ability to meet global demand for some of our vehicles.

“We are working closely with affected suppliers to resolve the issues and minimise the impact on customer orders wherever possible.”

Yesterday Mercedes maker Daimler joined the ranks of those impacted by the shortage, which has come about due to a surge in demand for laptops, iPads and other electronic devices during lockdown.

It said it would slow production at its facilities in Bremen and Rastatt in Germany.

Ford, Nissan, Renault and Honda are all among other auto giants to feel the effect of the dearth, which some firms have warned will last into next year.

