Jaguar Land Rover secures second straight quarter of sales growth

Jaguar Land Rover closed out a brutal year for the car industry with a second successive quarter of sales growth, the luxury car brand reported today.

Read more: UK can still be gateway to Europe for car giants after Brexit, says auto boss

The auto firm sold 128,469 cars in the last quarter, up 13.1 per cent from 113,569 vehicles sold in the preceding quarter.

However, as a result of the pandemic, sales were down 9.0 per cent on the same quarter last year.

JLR added that its performance in the massive Chinese market had been especially encouraging, with sales growth of 20 per cent year-on-year.

Although sales in its other major markets were still below last year, on a quarterly basis sales in North America jumped 31.7 per cent and in Europe 20.5 per cent.

Before the Open: Get the jump on the markets with our early morning newsletter

For the year as a whole, sales were down 23.6 per cent at 425,974, with the pandemic forcing factories to shut for two months in the spring.

Electrified vehicles made up almost half – 43 per cent – of all vehicle sales over the year, it added.

Chief commercial officer Felix Brautigam said: “2020 was a year of two halves and, although Covid-19 continues to significantly impact the

global auto industry, we are delighted to end the year with a second consecutive quarter of sales recovery.

“Our performance in China, the region least impacted by Covid-19 in the most recent quarter, has been particularly encouraging with our sales there growing on both a year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter basis.

Read more: From Mini to McLaren: our favourite new cars of 2020

“Other markets are also showing strong signs of recovery, despite second Covid waves across the globe.”