Jacob Rees-Mogg self-isolates after child shows Covid symptoms

Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg has gone into self-isolation after one of his children displayed symptoms of Covid-19.

Deputy chief whip Stuart Andrew stood in for Rees-Mogg, making the business statement in the chamber this morning.

Read more: Coronavirus: Government to pay low income workers in self-isolation

Ad Here

In a tweet the Commons leader wrote: “Many thanks to Stuart Andrew for standing in for me at Business Questions.

“One of my children was tested for Covid-19 last weekend after displaying symptoms. In accordance with government guidance, the household has been in self-isolation while we await the test result.”

Labour shadow Commons leader Valerie Vaz told MPs: “We all wish the Leader of the House and the whole Rees-Mogg family well, and we know it had to be something very, very serious for him not to be here.”

Last week, Rees-Mogg posted a photo on Twitter of his children going back to school.

He wrote in a tweet: “The holidays are over and my five older children certainly need and want to be at school.”

Ad Here

It means the Commons leader will be absent for the second reading of the internal market bill, due to proceed in the Commons next week.

Jacob Rees-Mogg follows several other government ministers to have self-isolated during the coronavirus pandemic.

Alok Sharma self-isolated and tested negative for Covid-19 back in June, while the prime minister, health secretary and health minister Nadine Dorries all caught the virus.

Read more: Coronavirus self-isolation to increase by three days to 10-day lockdown

Alongside the internal market bill, the government has faced criticism for not providing enough support for self-isolating workers.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan last month wrote to the chancellor and health secretary calling for a further package to support workers and the businesses that employ them, should they have to quarantine.