Jack Draper and Katie Boulter dumped out of Australian Open

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – JANUARY 18: Katie Boulter of Great Britain plays a forehand in their round two singles match against Qinwen Zheng of China during the 2024 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 18, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Jack Draper and Katie Boulter were dumped out of the Australian Open this morning in a blow to British interests in Melbourne.

British No1 Boulter lost 6-3 6-3 to 12th seed Zheng Qinwen of China.

Draper, 22, lost 6-2 3-6 6-3 7-5 against American 14th seed Tommy Paul.

“He beat me pretty bad last week and I knew I had to come out and change some things,” the American said. “I knew I needed to keep him on court as long as I could. He had a long first round, so I have to thank Marcos Giron.

“I played a bit more aggressive. He’s unbelievable when he’s dictating, so trying to keep him on the defence was the main goal.”

It’s a blow for the British contingent of players down in Melbourne Park.

Emma Raducanu is in action this morning while Cameron Norrie took five sets to topple Guilio Zeppieri.

The British No1 was two sets down but came back to win 3-6 6-7 6-2 6-4 6-4.

He will face Casper Ruud in the next round.

Ruud said of Norrie: “He’s a tough competitor, for sure. He’s rising his level the past three, four years. He has a cool story. Came from college, took it to the next step from there. He’s a great player.

“I need to be on top of my game if I want to hang in there with him. I have played him a few times before, been able to beat him before. I know what has given me the win. He will try to seek revenge and find a way to beat me.”

Raducanu takes on China’s Wang Yafan this morning.

The Australian Open is the first of the year’s four Grand Slams and is followed by the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open.