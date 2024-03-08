IWD: There are more FTSE 100 CEOs with these two names than women

With 12 different CEOs called Andrew and Simon, women are outnumbered in the top job at FTSE 100 companies.

There are more CEOs named Andrew and Simon than female CEOs in the FTSE 100, a new report has revealed on International Women’s Day.

With 12 different CEOs called Andrew and Simon, women are outnumbered in the top job in the 100 biggest listed companies in the UK, a report from People Managing People has found.

Female FTSE 100 CEOs are also paid 25.3 per cent less than their male counterparts, with the average male CEO salary at £4,270,000, compared to the female average of £3,371,000.

The report found that the highest paid CEO is Pascal Soriot, the CEO of AstraZeneca, who makes £15,323,000, while the lowest paid was Octavio Alvídrez, the CEO of mining company Fresnillo, who was paid £731,170.

This compares to the median UK salary of £33,000.

The report also found that two-thirds of FTSE 100 CEOs were privately educated, compared to a seven per cent private school attendance rate of the entire UK population.

The average CEO was found to be 55 years old, with the oldest being Justin Dowley, chair of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust at 68.

Meanwhile, 34 year old Michael Murrary was the youngest, who is the CEO of Fraser Group, which is majority owned by his father-in-law, Mike Ashley.

Finn Bartram, the report’s author, said: “This glimpse into the corporate world underscores undeniable privileges and gender disparities for the top jobs at some of the biggest companies in the country.”

Previous research revealed that only four FTSE 100 companies have both a female chief exec and chief financial officer.