Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn will go head to head in a live TV debate tonight, and both leaders will be hoping to deliver the killer soundbite.
But if you’re tired of hearing the same old Tory tropes and Labour lamentations, there’s a way to inject a bit more fun into the proceedings.
Viewers can now dabble in a game of election bingo, with a gambling firm offering odds on some of the politicians’ most infamous phrases.
Johnson’s favoured call to “Get Brexit Done” has emerged the most likely contender at 1/100, while a Corbyn reference to “Workers’ Rights” seems a sure thing at 1/1000, according to Betway.
Moreover, with popular reality show I’m a Celebrity airing straight after the debate, punters can have a flutter on the Labour leader uttering the words “I’m a Marxist, get me out of here” at 50/1.
Jeremy Corbyn bingo
|Workers’ Rights
|1/1000
|Gig Economy
|1/50
|Nationalise Broadband
|1/50
|Buses
|5/4
|Clause Four
|11/2
|Venezuela
|7/1
|Bolivia
|10/1
|Michael Foot
|10/1
|Trotsky
|20/1
|Power to the People
|25/1
|I’m a Marxist, Get Me Out Of Here
|50/1
Boris Johnson Bingo
|Get Brexit Done
|1/100
|Take Back Control
|3/100
|Open for Business
|1/5
|People versus Parliament
|1/4
|Crackpot
|1/3
|This Remain Parliament
|1/3
|Donald Trump
|1/2
|Merry Christmas
|1/1
|Eton
|7/4
|Deal or No Deal
|6/1
|Dominic told me to say it
|10/1
Westminster watchers will have a keen eye on the debate, and will be keen to name a winner. Betway’s odds are tied, however, with both leaders coming in at 5/6 to emerge triumphant.
The head-to-head debate, chaired by Julie Etchingham, will be shown on ITV at 8pm tonight.
Main image credit: Getty