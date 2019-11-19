Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn will go head to head in a live TV debate tonight, and both leaders will be hoping to deliver the killer soundbite.



But if you’re tired of hearing the same old Tory tropes and Labour lamentations, there’s a way to inject a bit more fun into the proceedings.

Viewers can now dabble in a game of election bingo, with a gambling firm offering odds on some of the politicians’ most infamous phrases.



Johnson’s favoured call to “Get Brexit Done” has emerged the most likely contender at 1/100, while a Corbyn reference to “Workers’ Rights” seems a sure thing at 1/1000, according to Betway.



Moreover, with popular reality show I’m a Celebrity airing straight after the debate, punters can have a flutter on the Labour leader uttering the words “I’m a Marxist, get me out of here” at 50/1.

Jeremy Corbyn bingo



Workers’ Rights 1/1000 Gig Economy 1/50 Nationalise Broadband 1/50 Buses 5/4 Clause Four 11/2 Venezuela 7/1 Bolivia 10/1 Michael Foot 10/1 Trotsky 20/1 Power to the People 25/1 I’m a Marxist, Get Me Out Of Here 50/1

Boris Johnson Bingo

Get Brexit Done 1/100 Take Back Control 3/100 Open for Business 1/5 People versus Parliament 1/4 Crackpot 1/3 This Remain Parliament 1/3 Donald Trump 1/2 Merry Christmas 1/1 Eton 7/4 Deal or No Deal 6/1 Dominic told me to say it 10/1

Westminster watchers will have a keen eye on the debate, and will be keen to name a winner. Betway’s odds are tied, however, with both leaders coming in at 5/6 to emerge triumphant.



The head-to-head debate, chaired by Julie Etchingham, will be shown on ITV at 8pm tonight.

